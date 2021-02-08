Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: XOP, PEJ

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Clean Energy Fuels, up about 31.6% and shares of Occidental Petroleum, up about 8.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, down about 0.7% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Penn National Gaming, lower by about 9%, and shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, lower by about 5% on the day.

