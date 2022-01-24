In trading on Monday, the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, down about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Community Bank System, up about 2.4% and shares of City Holding, up about 2.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, off about 8.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Coinbase Global, lower by about 13.2%, and shares of Sea Limited, lower by about 12.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: SMDV, ARKF

