Monday's ETF Movers: SIL, FXZ

In trading on Monday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coeur Mining, up about 10.1% and shares of Mcewen Mining, up about 7.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF, off about 0.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Mosaic, lower by about 6.2%, and shares of United States Steel, lower by about 4.4% on the day.

