In trading on Monday, the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Piedmont Lithium (PLL), down about 0.3% and shares of Livent (LTHM), down about 0.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF (OIH), off about 2.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Expro Group Holdings (XPRO), lower by about 3.9%, and shares of U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA), lower by about 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: REMX, OIH

