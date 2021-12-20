Markets
BML.PRH

Monday's ETF Movers: PSK, TAN

In trading on Monday, the SPDR— ICE Preferred Securities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, down about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bank of America Bank Preferred Series H Shares, up about 1.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 6.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Solaredge Technologies, lower by about 10%, and shares of Beam Global, lower by about 9.7% on the day.

