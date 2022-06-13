In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF is outperforming other ETFs, off about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of J.M. Smucker, up about 1.5% and shares of Coca-cola, up about 0.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, off about 8.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Block, lower by about 10.9%, and shares of Roku, lower by about 10.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: IYK, ARKW

