In trading on Monday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gerdau, up about 6.2% and shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding, up about 3.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 2.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Invitae, lower by about 10.1%, and shares of Moderna, lower by about 9% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ILF, ARKG

