Markets
ADVM

Monday's ETF Movers: IBB, XOP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, up about 15.1% and shares of Solid Biosciences, up about 8.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 1.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Parsley Energy, lower by about 10.3%, and shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: IBB, XOP
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: IBB, XOP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADVM SLDB PE BCEI XOP IBB

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular