Monday's ETF Movers: IBB, XOP

In trading on Monday, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, up about 15.1% and shares of Solid Biosciences, up about 8.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 1.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Parsley Energy, lower by about 10.3%, and shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

