Monday's ETF Movers: FXZ, CQQQ

In trading on Monday, the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Cleveland-cliffs, up about 3.7% and shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum, up about 3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 5.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Pinduoduo, lower by about 10.1%, and shares of Weibo, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

