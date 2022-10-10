In trading on Monday, the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Cleveland-cliffs, up about 3.7% and shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum, up about 3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 5.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Pinduoduo, lower by about 10.1%, and shares of Weibo, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: FXZ, CQQQ

