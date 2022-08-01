In trading on Monday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Roku, up about 8.7% and shares of Shopify, up about 5.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Natural Gas ETF, off about 4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Silverbow Resorces, lower by about 9.3%, and shares of Talos Energy, lower by about 8.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ARKW, FCG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.