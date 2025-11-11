monday.com Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y

monday.com MNDY reported third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.34% and increased 36.5% from the year-ago quarter.



The company’s total revenues of $316.9 million rose 26.2% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.55%.

MNDY’s Q3 Details

In the third quarter, MNDY had 1,603 customers with an annual run rate (ARR) of $100,000 or more, which increased 48% year over year. Net dollar retention rate for customers with more than $100,000 in ARR was 117%.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, the number of paid customers with more than 10 users was 63,075, up 7% from 58,760 as of Sept. 30, 2024. Net dollar retention rate for customers with more than 10 users was 115%.

Additionally, the number of paid customers with more than $50,000 in ARR was 3,993, up 37% from 2,907 as of Sept. 30, 2024. Net dollar retention rate for customers with more than $50,000 in ARR was 117%.



monday.com’s net dollar retention was 111%.

MNDY’s Operating Details

In the third quarter, MNDY’s adjusted gross margin decreased 80 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 89.6%.



Research & development expenses rose 34.4% on a year-over-year basis to $57.8 million. Research & development, as a percentage of revenues, increased 110 bps to 18.2%.



Sales and marketing expenses rose 16.5% year over year to $151.8 million. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 400 bps to 47.9%.



General & administrative expenses increased 25.9% year over year, reaching $27 million in the reported quarter. General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, remained flat at 8.5%.



monday.com reported a non-GAAP operating income of $47.5 million compared with $32.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin expanded 220 basis points year over year to 15%.

MNDY’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, MNDY had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.74 million compared with $1.65 billion as of June 30, 2025.



Operating cash flow was $95.1 million in the reported quarter, up from $66.8 million reported in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow during the quarter was $92.3 million compared with $64.1 million in the previous quarter.

MNDY’s Q4 & 2025 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, MNDY anticipates revenues between $328 million and $330 million, representing year-over-year growth of 22% to 23%.



Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the band of $36-$38 million and operating margin in the 11% to 12% range.



For 2025, MNDY predicts revenues in the range of $1,226 million to $1,228 million, reflecting approximately 26% year-over-year growth. The company expects non-GAAP operating income of $167-$169 million, translating to an operating margin of around 14%.



monday.com anticipates adjusted free cash flow between $330 million and $334 million, representing an adjusted free cash flow margin of about 27%.

