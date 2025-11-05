monday.com Gears Up to Report Q3 Results: What's in the Cards?

monday.com MNDY is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 10.



MNDY expects third-quarter 2025 total revenues between $311 million and $313 million, representing year-over-year growth of 24% to 25%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $312.02 million, suggesting 24.31% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates 4.71% year-over-year growth.

MNDY’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average positive surprise of 41.18%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Before MNDY’s Q3 Results

monday.com’s rapid progress in its CRM business is expected to have positively influenced its third-quarter 2025 performance. The company recently surpassed the $100 million annual recurring revenue milestone for monday CRM, just three years after launch, highlighting strong demand for its flexible and highly customizable CRM platform. Moreover, monday.com’s strategic cross-sell momentum across CRM, Dev and Service products is likely to have enhanced multi-product adoption and customer expansion, supporting sustained top-line growth and deeper platform engagement during the quarter.



MNDY's expanding suite of AI-powered capabilities is expected to have contributed meaningfully to its performance in the third quarter of 2025. During the quarter, the company introduced monday magic, monday vibe and monday sidekick — three advanced AI features that mark a major step forward in its transition from work management to work execution. These innovations enable users to instantly generate workflows, build secure no-code applications, and receive proactive, context-aware support directly within the platform. By embedding AI deeply into its core products, monday.com is likely to have driven higher user engagement and greater customer retention, supporting sustained revenue growth and platform expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



monday.com’s consistent focus on operational efficiency and disciplined execution is expected to have supported its performance in the third quarter of 2025. The company achieved a non-GAAP operating margin of 15% in the second quarter, reflecting strong cost control and resilient business growth. This solid margin performance highlights its ability to balance growth investments with profitability and operational leverage. These trends are expected to have benefited the company in the quarter under review.



However, a slowdown in search-generated demand is likely to have negatively influenced MNDY’s third-quarter 2025 results. Management highlighted a decline in SMB and mid-market lead volumes due to Google’s AI-related changes and search algorithm updates that disrupted visibility and traffic flow.

What Our Model Says About MNDY Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for monday.com this time around. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



MNDY has an Earnings ESP of -5.62% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

