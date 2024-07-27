Is Monday.com a Buy?

Have you heard of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY)? Maybe you've run into its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform at work -- where more than 200,000 client companies use Monday.com to manage their workflows and projects.

The stock has been a big winner over the last two years, gaining 125% while the S&P 500 index rose by 37%. That market momentum looks good, but Monday's stock is also soaring to nosebleed-inducing heights. It's an exciting growth stock for sure, but is Monday.com the right pick for your portfolio?

Monday.com's recent price increase

Monday.com is indeed a highflier in the SaaS sector, showing impressive revenue growth and robust free cash flow. In fact, the company's revenue over the trailing four quarters has reached a staggering $784 million. That's a lot of dough for a company that started as a simple productivity tool.

Now, here's where things get interesting. Monday.com has recently updated its pricing model, rolling it out ahead of schedule due to positive feedback.

The first increase of service prices in five years did not increase Monday.com's customer churn or limit its sales growth. At the same time, management reminded clients of the new features and improved software performance it had delivered since 2019, promising to keep the upside coming thanks to the higher prices. The company appears to have plenty of room for further price boosts over time.

Let's find Monday.com's place in the competitive landscape

However, with great growth comes great valuation metrics. Monday.com's P/E ratio stands at a lofty 614, and its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is 14.6. These figures indicate that investors are expecting explosive growth, and they are willing to pay a hefty premium for it. Sometimes you get what you pay for, and that's a high-octane growth stock with robust profits in Monday.com's case. That's the core of the bullish argument, anyhow.

Monday.com is a versatile platform, easily customizable to each customer's unique needs and preferences. This open-book approach has helped it secure many large accounts. Flexibility is a major selling point here, but it also pitches Monday.com into a crowded field with equally quality-minded competitors like Asana and Atlassian.

The competitive market forms a vital pillar of the bear case against owning Monday.com stock -- despite its stickiness with current users, it's not the only fish in the project management sea. Some teams will always prefer another user-friendly alternative.

Asana specializes in task and project management with an intuitive interface that's easy to use, and ideal for teams focusing on detailed task tracking and collaboration.

Atlassian offers tools like Jira and Trello. Jira is perfect for software development teams with its powerful issue tracking and agile project management features, though it comes with a steeper learning curve. Trello, with its simple card-based system, is great for smaller projects or teams needing basic project management.

Let's not forget about Microsoft Teams and Salesforce, two proverbial elephants in the room. Backed by true tech giants and enormous budgets for development or marketing, these tools will compete for every contract.

That's still an incomplete list, but you get my drift. This company faces a host of capable rivals.

Yet, Monday.com grows like a bamboo shoot in full sun. Overall, its key advantages are the powerful customization options and user-friendly design. The target market is certainly large enough to support several healthy rivals, and Monday.com has already established itself as a solid choice in many situations.

The risks and rewards of investing in Monday.com

In summary, Monday.com is a dynamic growth stock with a compelling story and strong financials. However, its high valuation and competitive landscape suggest it's not for the faint of heart. If you have a high risk tolerance and believe in its continued growth, it might be a good fit for your portfolio. But if you prefer steadier, more predictable investments, you might want to consider other options. Honestly, most investors probably fall in this camp as long as Monday.com stock trades at a triple-digit price-to-earnings ratio.

This richly valued growth stock is not a one-size-fits-all situation, and only you can determine whether it fits your investing strategy. Remember, investing is all about aligning every market action to your risk appetite and long-term goals. If every investor's goals and analyses were the same, nobody would make any money in the stock market.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Asana, Atlassian, Microsoft, Monday.com, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

