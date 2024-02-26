Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.4%. Within that group, Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.1% and 5.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 7.10% year-to-date. Palo Alto Networks, Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.36% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc. is up 6.22% year-to-date. Combined, PANW and MU make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.90% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.06% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 17.09% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.4% Energy +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Materials -0.3% Consumer Products -0.6% Healthcare -0.6% Financial -0.8% Services -1.4% Utilities -1.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 ETFs Holding SBCF

 AROC Historical Stock Prices

 BSDM Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.