News & Insights

Markets
FDMT

Monday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Semiconductors

February 05, 2024 — 01:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.2%. Leading the group were shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, up about 73.3% and shares of Adverum Biotechnologies up about 31.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by ON Semiconductor, trading up by about 9.2% and Kopin, trading higher by about 5.8% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Semiconductors
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Semiconductors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDMT
ADVM
ON
KOPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.