Monday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Semiconductors

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.2%. Leading the group were shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, up about 73.3% and shares of Adverum Biotechnologies up about 31.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by ON Semiconductor, trading up by about 9.2% and Kopin, trading higher by about 5.8% on Monday.

