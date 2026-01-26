Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.2% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 0.46% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.55% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp, is down 4.98% year-to-date. Combined, AES and PCG make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 1.79% on a year-to-date basis. Arista Networks Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.12% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is up 31.86% year-to-date. Combined, ANET and STX make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Services
|-0.3%
