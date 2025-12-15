Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 15.94% year-to-date. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.95% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 60.40% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and CEG make up approximately 11.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 9.12% on a year-to-date basis. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 52.95% year-to-date, and Comcast Corp, is down 21.64% year-to-date. EXPE makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.8%
|Energy
|-1.4%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Warren Buffett Stock Picks
RMCF Average Annual Return
ACWI Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.