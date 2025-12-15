Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

December 15, 2025 — 02:38 pm EST

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 15.94% year-to-date. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.95% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 60.40% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and CEG make up approximately 11.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 9.12% on a year-to-date basis. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 52.95% year-to-date, and Comcast Corp, is down 21.64% year-to-date. EXPE makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.5%
Services+0.4%
Healthcare+0.4%
Consumer Products+0.3%
Financial+0.1%
Industrial-0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.5%
Materials-0.8%
Energy-1.4%

