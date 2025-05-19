Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 9.54% year-to-date. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 10.21% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 9.33% year-to-date. Combined, NI and SO make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 2.34% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 36.75% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc is up 14.68% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and GILD make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-1.3%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Institutional Holders of CLI
ABTX Stock Predictions
AIZ market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.