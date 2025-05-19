Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 9.54% year-to-date. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 10.21% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 9.33% year-to-date. Combined, NI and SO make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 2.34% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 36.75% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc is up 14.68% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and GILD make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.3% Healthcare +0.1% Financial +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Materials -0.0% Services -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Energy -1.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of CLI

 ABTX Stock Predictions

 AIZ market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.