Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 8.05% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 41.38% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 5.90% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and D make up approximately 11.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.3% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.29% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.78% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is up 5.35% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-2.2%
