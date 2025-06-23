Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 8.05% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 41.38% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 5.90% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and D make up approximately 11.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.3% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.29% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.78% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is up 5.35% year-to-date.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.2% Consumer Products +0.7% Financial +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Industrial +0.6% Services +0.5% Materials +0.4% Healthcare -0.2% Energy -2.2%

