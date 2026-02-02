Markets
SAIA

Monday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Computers

February 02, 2026 — 12:00 pm EST

In trading on Monday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%. Leading the group were shares of Saia, up about 7.4% and shares of Covenant Logistics Group up about 6.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by SanDisk, trading higher by about 13.1% and Western Digital, trading up by about 5.9% on Monday.

SAIA
CVLG
SNDK
WDC

