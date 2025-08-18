Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, Dayforce Inc (Symbol: DAY) and First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 27.0% and 9.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 14.57% year-to-date. Dayforce Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.55% year-to-date, and First Solar Inc is up 24.29% year-to-date. FSLR makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) and lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 7.59% on a year-to-date basis. The Trade Desk Inc, meanwhile, is down 53.05% year-to-date, and lululemon athletica inc, is down 46.09% year-to-date. Combined, TTD and LULU make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Energy
|-0.5%
