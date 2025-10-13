Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.1%. Within that group, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.0% and 9.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.5% on the day, and up 23.25% year-to-date. Broadcom Inc, meanwhile, is up 54.77% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp, is down 20.76% year-to-date. Combined, AVGO and ON make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and up 6.56% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 13.59% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 14.31% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FCX make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.1% Materials +1.8% Energy +1.3% Industrial +1.1% Services +0.8% Financial +0.8% Utilities +0.6% Healthcare +0.6% Consumer Products +0.2%

