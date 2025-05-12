Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 3.9%. Within the sector, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.3% and 12.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 4.4% on the day, and down 2.10% year-to-date. Zebra Technologies Corp., meanwhile, is down 22.45% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 21.27% year-to-date. Combined, ZBRA and MPWR make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 3.5%. Among large Industrial stocks, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 16.2% and 11.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 2.8% in midday trading, and up 6.53% on a year-to-date basis. Stanley Black & Decker Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.25% year-to-date, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., is down 10.99% year-to-date. Combined, SWK and JBHT make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+3.9%
|Industrial
|+3.5%
|Materials
|+3.5%
|Healthcare
|+2.9%
|Services
|+2.8%
|Energy
|+2.7%
|Consumer Products
|+2.0%
|Financial
|+1.9%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By Carl Icahn
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FMN
Funds Holding ECX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.