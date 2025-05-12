Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 3.9%. Within the sector, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.3% and 12.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 4.4% on the day, and down 2.10% year-to-date. Zebra Technologies Corp., meanwhile, is down 22.45% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 21.27% year-to-date. Combined, ZBRA and MPWR make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 3.5%. Among large Industrial stocks, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 16.2% and 11.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 2.8% in midday trading, and up 6.53% on a year-to-date basis. Stanley Black & Decker Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.25% year-to-date, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., is down 10.99% year-to-date. Combined, SWK and JBHT make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +3.9% Industrial +3.5% Materials +3.5% Healthcare +2.9% Services +2.8% Energy +2.7% Consumer Products +2.0% Financial +1.9% Utilities -0.3%

