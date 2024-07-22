Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.3% and 5.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 17.57% year-to-date. KLA Corp, meanwhile, is up 38.63% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 36.63% year-to-date. Combined, KLAC and AMAT make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) and Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 11.17% on a year-to-date basis. Lam Research Corp, meanwhile, is up 24.00% year-to-date, and Equifax Inc is up 9.00% year-to-date. EFX makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.2%
|Industrial
|+1.1%
|Utilities
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Energy
|-0.3%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
BLTA Insider Buying
Funds Holding EWG
NRGY Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.