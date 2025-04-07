Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 12.0% and 7.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 20.13% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.60% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc, is down 31.46% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and MCHP make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.1% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 1.21% on a year-to-date basis. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.31% year-to-date, and ResMed Inc., is down 5.23% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and RMD make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
