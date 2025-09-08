Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, up 0.2%. Within the sector, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 9.48% year-to-date. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.66% year-to-date, and TKO Group Holdings Inc is up 40.74% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and TKO make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) and Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 14.11% on a year-to-date basis. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.04% year-to-date, and Uber Technologies Inc is up 55.67% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.2% Technology & Communications 0.0% Industrial -0.3% Financial -0.5% Materials -0.7% Healthcare -0.9% Consumer Products -1.0% Energy -1.0% Utilities -1.2%

