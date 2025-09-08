Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, up 0.2%. Within the sector, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 9.48% year-to-date. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.66% year-to-date, and TKO Group Holdings Inc is up 40.74% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and TKO make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) and Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 14.11% on a year-to-date basis. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.04% year-to-date, and Uber Technologies Inc is up 55.67% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Healthcare
|-0.9%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Energy
|-1.0%
|Utilities
|-1.2%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
PXD market cap history
QAT shares outstanding history
Funds Holding CPGX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.