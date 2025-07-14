Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 5.16% year-to-date. Fastenal Co., meanwhile, is up 24.96% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc is up 14.05% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 9.45% on a year-to-date basis. Arch Capital Group Ltd, meanwhile, is down 1.48% year-to-date, and Realty Income Corp is up 12.88% year-to-date. ACGL makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Energy
|-1.1%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
BOW market cap history
ANET shares outstanding history
GLDD YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.