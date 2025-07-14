Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 5.16% year-to-date. Fastenal Co., meanwhile, is up 24.96% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc is up 14.05% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 9.45% on a year-to-date basis. Arch Capital Group Ltd, meanwhile, is down 1.48% year-to-date, and Realty Income Corp is up 12.88% year-to-date. ACGL makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.4% Financial +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Utilities -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Materials -0.7% Energy -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 BOW market cap history

 ANET shares outstanding history

 GLDD YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.