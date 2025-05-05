In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Osisko Development, up about 10.4% and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines up about 8.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are textiles shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Skechers, trading up by about 24.7% and Oxford Industries, trading higher by about 5.1% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Textiles

