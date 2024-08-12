Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 8.69% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.42% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 16.71% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and APA make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.5% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 8.01% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 90.70% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 121.42% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and NVDA make up approximately 19.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Materials
|-0.8%
|Financial
|-0.9%
|Consumer Products
|-1.2%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
YTD Return
Funds Holding BKK
FDD Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.