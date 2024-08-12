Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 8.69% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.42% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 16.71% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and APA make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.5% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 8.01% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 90.70% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 121.42% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and NVDA make up approximately 19.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.7% Technology & Communications -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Services -0.6% Healthcare -0.7% Industrial -0.7% Materials -0.8% Financial -0.9% Consumer Products -1.2%

