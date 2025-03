In trading on Monday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of Quantum, up about 21.9% and shares of Western Digital up about 1.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are manufacturing shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Comtech Telecommunications, trading up by about 13.6% and Brady, trading up by about 1.9% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Computers, Manufacturing Stocks

