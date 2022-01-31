Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.5%. Within the sector, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.3% and 9.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 7.60% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 24.67% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc, is down 17.10% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and SEDG make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.7%. Among large Services stocks, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.1% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 3.0% in midday trading, and down 10.15% on a year-to-date basis. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is down 29.73% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 1.54% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and CCL make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.5% Services +1.7% Industrial +1.4% Healthcare +1.0% Materials +1.0% Consumer Products +0.9% Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.7% Energy +0.5%

