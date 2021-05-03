Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.8%. Within the sector, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.9% and 6.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.5% on the day, and up 34.93% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 5.76% year-to-date, and NOV Inc is up 15.59% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and NOV make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 2.0%. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.7% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 17.14% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 58.47% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 62.28% year-to-date. NUE makes up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.8% Materials +2.0% Consumer Products +1.3% Healthcare +0.9% Services +0.8% Utilities +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Financial +0.7% Technology & Communications -0.5%

