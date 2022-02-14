Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

Markets
In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.7%. Within that group, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) and Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 0.55% year-to-date. Newell Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.13% year-to-date, and Kellogg Co is up 0.37% year-to-date. K makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 11.27% on a year-to-date basis. Las Vegas Sands Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.03% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 8.50% year-to-date. Combined, LVS and EXPE make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products -0.7%
Services -0.9%
Industrial -0.9%
Technology & Communications -1.3%
Financial -1.5%
Utilities -1.6%
Healthcare -1.6%
Materials -1.6%
Energy -2.0%

