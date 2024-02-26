Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 4.03% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.35% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 18.48% year-to-date. Combined, D and AES make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 66.1% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.32% on a year-to-date basis. Walmart Inc, meanwhile, is down 62.24% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc, is down 0.92% year-to-date. WMT makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Services
|-1.4%
|Utilities
|-1.9%
