News & Insights

Markets
D

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

February 26, 2024 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 4.03% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.35% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 18.48% year-to-date. Combined, D and AES make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 66.1% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.32% on a year-to-date basis. Walmart Inc, meanwhile, is down 62.24% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc, is down 0.92% year-to-date. WMT makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.4%
Energy+0.2%
Industrial+0.1%
Materials-0.3%
Consumer Products-0.6%
Healthcare-0.6%
Financial-0.8%
Services-1.4%
Utilities-1.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ORM
 Funds Holding LDF
 MLND Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

D
AES
XLU
WMT
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.