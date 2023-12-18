News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

December 18, 2023

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 7.90% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 17.15% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp is up 10.75% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and PCG make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) and Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 9.95% on a year-to-date basis. M & T Bank Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.55% year-to-date, and Blackrock Inc is up 15.04% year-to-date. Combined, MTB and BLK make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.2%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Services +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Industrial +0.2%
Healthcare +0.1%
Materials 0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Financial -0.1%

