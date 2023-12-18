Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 7.90% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 17.15% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp is up 10.75% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and PCG make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) and Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 9.95% on a year-to-date basis. M & T Bank Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.55% year-to-date, and Blackrock Inc is up 15.04% year-to-date. Combined, MTB and BLK make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
