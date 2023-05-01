News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Specialty Retail Stocks

May 01, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Eneti, down about 7.2% and shares of Genco Shipping & Trading off about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Betterware DE Mexico, trading lower by about 6.6% and Contextlogic, trading lower by about 4.3%.

