Monday Sector Laggards: Real Estate, Diagnostics

February 05, 2024 — 01:26 pm EST

In trading on Monday, real estate shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of LuxUrban Hotels, off about 18.7% and shares of Opendoor Technologies off about 7.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Invitae, trading lower by about 69.3% and P3 Health Partners, trading lower by about 6.8%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Real Estate, Diagnostics

