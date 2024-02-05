In trading on Monday, real estate shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of LuxUrban Hotels, off about 18.7% and shares of Opendoor Technologies off about 7.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Invitae, trading lower by about 69.3% and P3 Health Partners, trading lower by about 6.8%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Real Estate, Diagnostics

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.