Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Computer Peripherals

March 18, 2024 — 11:50 am EDT

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sibanye-stillwater, off about 5.4% and shares of Endeavour Silver down about 5.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are computer peripherals shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Logitech International, trading lower by about 7.9% and Immersion, trading lower by about 5.3%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Computer Peripherals

