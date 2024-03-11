In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vertiv Holdings, down about 3.1% and shares of Best Buy down about 2.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are construction shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by IES Holdings, trading lower by about 5.6% and Limbach Holdings, trading lower by about 5.4%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Construction Stocks

