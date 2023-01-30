Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.7% loss. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 6.13% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 8.64% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 2.18% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and APA make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and up 9.15% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 35.68% year-to-date, and First Solar Inc is up 17.96% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and FSLR make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products 0.0% Utilities 0.0% Materials -0.3% Financial -0.4% Industrial -0.5% Services -0.7% Healthcare -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.1% Energy -1.7%

