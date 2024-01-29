Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of American Public Education, off about 11.4% and shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group off about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Ranpak Holdings, trading lower by about 3.7% and International Paper, trading lower by about 2.5%.

