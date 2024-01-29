News & Insights

Markets
APEI

Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Packaging & Containers

January 29, 2024 — 01:53 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of American Public Education, off about 11.4% and shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group off about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Ranpak Holdings, trading lower by about 3.7% and International Paper, trading lower by about 2.5%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Packaging & Containers
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Packaging & Containers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APEI
EDU
PACK
IP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.