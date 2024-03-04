In trading on Monday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vuzix, off about 6.9% and shares of Lantronix off about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Workhorse Group, trading lower by about 8.3% and NIO, trading lower by about 6.6%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Vehicle Manufacturers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.