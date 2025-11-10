Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 20.58% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 86.12% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 35.47% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and VST make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 4.04% on a year-to-date basis. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.77% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 32.75% year-to-date. Combined, LW and CLX make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.2% Energy +0.7% Materials +0.4% Services +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Financial +0.1% Consumer Products -0.0% Healthcare -0.0% Utilities -0.3%

