Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Within that group, Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 11.7% and 11.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 3.83% year-to-date. Datadog Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.92% year-to-date, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, is down 26.34% year-to-date. Combined, DDOG and CRWD make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Financial stocks, KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) and Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.6% and 7.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 3.2% in midday trading, and down 7.24% on a year-to-date basis. KKR & CO Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.29% year-to-date, and Capital One Financial Corp, is down 20.37% year-to-date. Combined, KKR and COF make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-0.5%
|Services
|-1.8%
|Financial
|-1.9%
|Industrial
|-1.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.5%
