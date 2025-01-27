Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.9% loss. Within that group, Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 23.6% and 19.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 5.5% on the day, and down 2.73% year-to-date. Arista Networks Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.74% year-to-date, and Broadcom Inc, is down 14.81% year-to-date. Combined, ANET and AVGO make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.0% and 9.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and up 5.08% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 3.60% year-to-date, and Kinder Morgan Inc. is up 0.11% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and KMI make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.3%
|Consumer Products
|+1.2%
|Services
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Industrial
|-1.0%
|Utilities
|-1.4%
|Energy
|-2.6%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.9%
