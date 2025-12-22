Markets
DLTR

Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Utilities

December 22, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) and Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 9.36% year-to-date. Dollar Tree Inc, meanwhile, is up 63.75% year-to-date, and Target Corp, is down 26.30% year-to-date. Combined, DLTR and TGT make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 14.08% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.80% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 20.05% year-to-date. Combined, D and ES make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Industrial+1.1%
Financial+1.0%
Healthcare+0.8%
Energy+0.8%
Technology & Communications+0.7%
Materials+0.6%
Consumer Products+0.3%
Services+0.1%
Utilities+0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 The DividendRank Top 25
 MRGR shares outstanding history
 BHD Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
The DividendRank Top 25-> MRGR shares outstanding history-> BHD Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR
TGT
IYC
D
ES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.