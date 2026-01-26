Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.4% and 5.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 2.17% year-to-date. The Trade Desk Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.84% year-to-date, and Darden Restaurants, Inc. is up 6.52% year-to-date. Combined, TTD and DRI make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 10.52% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 15.26% year-to-date, and Steel Dynamics Inc. is up 3.93% year-to-date. STLD makes up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.7% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0% Financial 0.0% Materials -0.1% Energy -0.1% Services -0.3%

