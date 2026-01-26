Markets
TTD

Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Materials

January 26, 2026 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In afternoon trading on Monday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.4% and 5.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 2.17% year-to-date. The Trade Desk Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.84% year-to-date, and Darden Restaurants, Inc. is up 6.52% year-to-date. Combined, TTD and DRI make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 10.52% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 15.26% year-to-date, and Steel Dynamics Inc. is up 3.93% year-to-date. STLD makes up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.9%
Technology & Communications+0.7%
Healthcare+0.3%
Industrial+0.1%
Consumer Products0.0%
Financial0.0%
Materials-0.1%
Energy-0.1%
Services-0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VRTX
 Principal Financial Group shares outstanding history
 Williams Sonoma DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VRTX-> Principal Financial Group shares outstanding history-> Williams Sonoma DMA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TTD
DRI
IYC
BLDR
STLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.