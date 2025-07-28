Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 10.2% and 3.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 9.10% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 11.75% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 14.82% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FCX make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 11.86% on a year-to-date basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is up 19.43% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 16.14% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and ES make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-1.1%
|Utilities
|-1.2%
|Materials
|-1.5%
