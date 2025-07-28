Markets
ALB

Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Utilities

July 28, 2025 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 10.2% and 3.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 9.10% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 11.75% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 14.82% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FCX make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 11.86% on a year-to-date basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is up 19.43% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 16.14% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and ES make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.0%
Technology & Communications+0.3%
Services-0.4%
Industrial-0.4%
Consumer Products-0.7%
Healthcare-0.7%
Financial-1.1%
Utilities-1.2%
Materials-1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Funds Holding GRAM
 MGP Stock Predictions
 CREE shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding GRAM-> MGP Stock Predictions-> CREE shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
FCX
XLB
CNP
ES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.