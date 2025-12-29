Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 10.66% year-to-date. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is up 170.39% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 71.28% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and ALB make up approximately 9.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) and HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 25.88% on a year-to-date basis. Applovin Corp, meanwhile, is up 113.11% year-to-date, and HP Inc, is down 26.78% year-to-date. Combined, APP and HPQ make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Utilities +0.6% Consumer Products -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Financial -0.2% Industrial -0.3% Services -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.6% Materials -0.8%

