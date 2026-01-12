Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.3% and 4.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 1.17% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.17% year-to-date, and Baxter International Inc is up 4.87% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and BAX make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 3.56% on a year-to-date basis. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 5.74% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 10.73% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and VLO make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
|Energy
|-0.7%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling
JAH Historical Stock Prices
AEL Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.