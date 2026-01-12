Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.3% and 4.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 1.17% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.17% year-to-date, and Baxter International Inc is up 4.87% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and BAX make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 3.56% on a year-to-date basis. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 5.74% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 10.73% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and VLO make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Utilities -0.1% Financial -0.5% Healthcare -0.7% Energy -0.7%

